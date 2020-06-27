8125 Canby Avenue

Amenities

The perfect Lease! Residing in a sought-after area in Reseda is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Condo for Lease! Inside the unit find stunning flooring, baseboard and crown moldings, as well as central AC and a fireplace in the living room. Enjoy cooking in the immaculate kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, fresh clean cabinets and recessed lighting. Retreat away in the Master Bedroom where you have a private balcony, private hotel styled bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. This Condo also has an in-unit laundry area, private patio, assigned parking and access to the community pool and spa! Centrally located near popular restaurants, super markets and schools.