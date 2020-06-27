All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

8125 Canby Avenue

8125 Canby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8125 Canby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
The perfect Lease! Residing in a sought-after area in Reseda is a fabulous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom Condo for Lease! Inside the unit find stunning flooring, baseboard and crown moldings, as well as central AC and a fireplace in the living room. Enjoy cooking in the immaculate kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, fresh clean cabinets and recessed lighting. Retreat away in the Master Bedroom where you have a private balcony, private hotel styled bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk-in closet. This Condo also has an in-unit laundry area, private patio, assigned parking and access to the community pool and spa! Centrally located near popular restaurants, super markets and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8125 Canby Avenue have any available units?
8125 Canby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8125 Canby Avenue have?
Some of 8125 Canby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8125 Canby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8125 Canby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8125 Canby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8125 Canby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue offers parking.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8125 Canby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue has a pool.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8125 Canby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8125 Canby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8125 Canby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
