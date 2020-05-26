Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8117 Andasol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8117 Andasol Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8117 Andasol Avenue
8117 Andasol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
8117 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Charming two bed and two bath home located in an excellent Northridge neighborhood. Large corner lot with park-like back yard. Large one car garage with washer and dryer hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have any available units?
8117 Andasol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 8117 Andasol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Andasol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Andasol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Andasol Avenue offers parking.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have a pool?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College