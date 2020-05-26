All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 8117 Andasol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
8117 Andasol Avenue
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

8117 Andasol Avenue

8117 Andasol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Lake Balboa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8117 Andasol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Charming two bed and two bath home located in an excellent Northridge neighborhood. Large corner lot with park-like back yard. Large one car garage with washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have any available units?
8117 Andasol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 8117 Andasol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8117 Andasol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8117 Andasol Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8117 Andasol Avenue offers parking.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have a pool?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8117 Andasol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8117 Andasol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91324
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
4140 & 4136 Grandview Blvd
4136 Grand View Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90066
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College