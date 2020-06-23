All apartments in Los Angeles
8107 Vantage Avenue

8107 N Vantage Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8107 N Vantage Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Welcome to this superb newly remodeled/brand new home with 2 separate houses and 2 different addresses on one lot. Great to live in one and rent the other. The main house is 1026 sf with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom and completely remodeled, and the garage is a brand new 803 sf ADU with 1 bedroom/1 bathroom which is separate from the main house, and equally as beautiful. Each has its own laundry, tankless water heater and AC. The owner did not spare any details and the photos speak for themselves. Features include hardwood floors, crown moldings, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertop, newer roof, and copper plumbing. Backyard is ideal for entertaining and includes an outdoor fountain surrounded with fruit trees on eco-friendly artificial grass. No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Vantage Avenue have any available units?
8107 Vantage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 Vantage Avenue have?
Some of 8107 Vantage Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Vantage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Vantage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Vantage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8107 Vantage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 8107 Vantage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8107 Vantage Avenue offers parking.
Does 8107 Vantage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Vantage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Vantage Avenue have a pool?
No, 8107 Vantage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8107 Vantage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8107 Vantage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Vantage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8107 Vantage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
