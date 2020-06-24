All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 810 Crenshaw Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
810 Crenshaw Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

810 Crenshaw Boulevard

810 Crenshaw Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

810 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WELCOME to 810 Crenshaw Apartments! In the heart of Hancock Park, two blocks south of Wilshire Blvd is a beautiful newly renovated unit waiting for you to call home. With lots of natural light, spacious with an open floor plan including fashion paint and hardwood style plank flooring throughout. The kitchen has quartz counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package. Full size stacked washer and dryer is included in this upgraded unit now available. The property is centrally located near the 10 Fwy and within walking distance to shopping, dining and schools. The schools include Wilton Place Elementary, John Burrough Middle School and Los Angeles High School. Close by shopping venues are Joe’s Auto Grocery and Sang Nok Soo Market. Coffee shops include Mocha City, A Cafe and Cafe Americano. Eating venues include Delicious Subs, World Consortium of Co China and Mc Donald’s. Nearby are Harold A Henry Park, Los Angeles High Memorial Park and Queen Anne Recreation Center. Hardwood style plank flooring Fashion paint
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have any available units?
810 Crenshaw Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have?
Some of 810 Crenshaw Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Crenshaw Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
810 Crenshaw Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Crenshaw Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard offer parking?
No, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have a pool?
No, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Crenshaw Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Crenshaw Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Monarch Apartment Lofts
7918 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College