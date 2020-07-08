All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:09 AM

809 TOULON Drive

809 Toulon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

809 Toulon Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious mid-century home in the Palisades Riviera with old world charm and many original details. Situated on a very large corner lot at Amalfi Drive. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2,800 square feet and nearly 14,000 square foot lot. Sunny living room with built-in bookcase, brick wood- burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows allowing for an abundance of light. Cozy reading nook. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Dining room with sliding glass doors leading out to patio and enormous backyard. Wonderful indoor/outdoor living in a fabulous neighborhood with great schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 TOULON Drive have any available units?
809 TOULON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 TOULON Drive have?
Some of 809 TOULON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 TOULON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
809 TOULON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 TOULON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 809 TOULON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 809 TOULON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 809 TOULON Drive offers parking.
Does 809 TOULON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 TOULON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 TOULON Drive have a pool?
No, 809 TOULON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 809 TOULON Drive have accessible units?
No, 809 TOULON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 809 TOULON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 809 TOULON Drive has units with dishwashers.

