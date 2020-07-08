809 TOULON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious mid-century home in the Palisades Riviera with old world charm and many original details. Situated on a very large corner lot at Amalfi Drive. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with 2,800 square feet and nearly 14,000 square foot lot. Sunny living room with built-in bookcase, brick wood- burning fireplace and floor to ceiling windows allowing for an abundance of light. Cozy reading nook. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Dining room with sliding glass doors leading out to patio and enormous backyard. Wonderful indoor/outdoor living in a fabulous neighborhood with great schools.