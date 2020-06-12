806 North CITRUS Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One-of-a-kind triplex - completely updated for today's modern living, but with Spanish charm. Unit 806 is part of a triplex and features its own private and hedged yard, private driveway parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heat/air, granite kitchen, travertine bathroom, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, complete privacy. 2 bedrooms/1 bath. The neighborhood can't be beat and is one block north of Melrose Ave. on Citrus Ave., so you can walk to all the amazing restaurants and shops. We will take small/medium-sized dogs and/or cats. Note - pics are from when furniture was in the unit; the unit comes unfurnished. And, appliances are now new and stainless steel.