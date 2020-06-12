All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 806 North CITRUS Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
806 North CITRUS Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:55 PM

806 North CITRUS Avenue

806 North Citrus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Wilshire
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

806 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One-of-a-kind triplex - completely updated for today's modern living, but with Spanish charm. Unit 806 is part of a triplex and features its own private and hedged yard, private driveway parking, washer/dryer, dishwasher, central heat/air, granite kitchen, travertine bathroom, hardwood floors, brand new stainless steel appliances, complete privacy. 2 bedrooms/1 bath. The neighborhood can't be beat and is one block north of Melrose Ave. on Citrus Ave., so you can walk to all the amazing restaurants and shops. We will take small/medium-sized dogs and/or cats. Note - pics are from when furniture was in the unit; the unit comes unfurnished. And, appliances are now new and stainless steel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
806 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 806 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
806 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 North CITRUS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 806 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 North CITRUS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
No, 806 North CITRUS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 806 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 806 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 North CITRUS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College