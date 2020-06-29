806 6TH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful construction and sophisticated design, an apartment in convenient proximity to Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave, and the beach! This unit features a bright open floor plan with 14 foot ceilings, and a large patio. The kitchen is masterfully designed with top of the line built-in appliances and a tile accent wall, spectacular Euro cabinets, and caesar stone counter tops. The bedroom offers plenty of closet space and the bathroom features a soaking tub and separate shower, top of the line tile and fixtures. The unit is equipped with an alarm, intercom with camera, laundry, and comes with tandem parking. No pets, please.