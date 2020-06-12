8051 FAREHOLM Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1950's Architectural style home in Hollywood Hills surrounding lots of trees and Hollywood Hills views. Floor to ceiling windows tons of natural light. Open floor plan, formal dining area, huge living room w/ 20 ft ceilings. Hardwood flooring within. Large deck with views off of master bedroom. Small Outdoor patio space w/ jacuzzi. This is a 2bd 2bath w/ a small 3rd bedroom currently being used as an office. There is a separate studio with private entrance with a current tenant in place. Garage 1 car covered parking. Street parking available. This home is currently furnished. Willing to take out furniture for a longer-term tenant. Flexible lease terms 6-month or more. Internet and Direct Tv included. May consider pet with deposit.