Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
805 Temple Terrace #313
Last updated November 30 2019 at 11:01 AM

805 Temple Terrace #313

805 Temple Terrace · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

805 Temple Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Amazing Condo with GREAT View in the Heart of Highland Park - Hi! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Please click this link or copy and paste into your browser:

https://youtu.be/qZtXn9kpqkY

As stated in the marketing title: this is an amazing, clean condo with an awesome view of the south Pasadena hills located atop the Via Marisol mountain in the heart of Highland Park. A little bit of city and a little bit of wilderness up here! The condo is on the 3rd floor (it has an elevator), 2 bed 2 bath with 2 large, tandem parking spots, a pool, jacuzzi, barbecue areas, washer/dryer IN THE UNIT. The building is extremely quiet and the unit itself has been meticulously maintained and updated by the owner. Please make sure you watch the YouTube tour as I show EVERYTHING. Rent is $2495 with a $2495 security deposit, utilities in tenants name with a one year lease. Fridge not included. Please respond to this ad if you are interested, thanks!

(RLNE5345539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have any available units?
805 Temple Terrace #313 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have?
Some of 805 Temple Terrace #313's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Temple Terrace #313 currently offering any rent specials?
805 Temple Terrace #313 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Temple Terrace #313 pet-friendly?
No, 805 Temple Terrace #313 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 offer parking?
Yes, 805 Temple Terrace #313 offers parking.
Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Temple Terrace #313 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have a pool?
Yes, 805 Temple Terrace #313 has a pool.
Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have accessible units?
No, 805 Temple Terrace #313 does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Temple Terrace #313 have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Temple Terrace #313 does not have units with dishwashers.

