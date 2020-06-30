805 Temple Terrace #313

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Amazing Condo with GREAT View in the Heart of Highland Park - Hi! Did you see the YouTube virtual tour? Please click this link or copy and paste into your browser:



https://youtu.be/qZtXn9kpqkY



As stated in the marketing title: this is an amazing, clean condo with an awesome view of the south Pasadena hills located atop the Via Marisol mountain in the heart of Highland Park. A little bit of city and a little bit of wilderness up here! The condo is on the 3rd floor (it has an elevator), 2 bed 2 bath with 2 large, tandem parking spots, a pool, jacuzzi, barbecue areas, washer/dryer IN THE UNIT. The building is extremely quiet and the unit itself has been meticulously maintained and updated by the owner. Please make sure you watch the YouTube tour as I show EVERYTHING. Rent is $2495 with a $2495 security deposit, utilities in tenants name with a one year lease. Fridge not included. Please respond to this ad if you are interested, thanks!



(RLNE5345539)