8044 JOVENITA CANYON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Pristine FULLY FURNISHED Perfect Spanish Hideaway. Pride of ownership throughout this romantic updated 2 BED/2BATH HOME WTH EXTERIOR OFFICE. Gorgeous hardwood & stone floors. The custom Kitchen with island features Viking Appliances & wine storage. Enjoy in kitchen dining or move to the formal dining room with guests. The master bath has a separate shower & large bathtub with french windows opening to the lovely outdoor patio complete with koi pond, seated bench exterior dining area, fireplace, hot tub & barbecue. On It's own pad sits a detached bungalow/artist studio with heat/air conditioning.. Very private with easy access to both westside & valley amenities. Pretty upper gardens are embellished at night with lighting. Tankless Water Heater,Secuity System, Nest, Life Source water Softening System. Owner prefers minimum 1 year lease. Housekeeper included 1 time monthly provided by landlord. 2 car garage spaces. Available July 1st