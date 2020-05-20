All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

800 North HARPER Avenue

800 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

800 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Newly designed two-story Modern Contemporary Residence centrally located in West Hollywood between trendy Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. This stunning home features soaring ceilings, large windows, sumptuous indoor/outdoor living, dining on the ground floor, along with a fully equipped gourmet eat-in kitchen and powder room. The kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances, dish/cook/glassware and utensils. Washer/Dryer is conveniently located in the 2 car garage. Off the main level is an expansive lush patio with BBQ, dining for 8 and outdoor sectional with fireplace coffee table for your maximum enjoyment and relaxed dinners and entertainment on warm evenings. Upstairs opens to a family room, three bedrooms/baths with luxurious beds and linens. Cable TV, DVD and surround sound throughout. A true sophisticated, modern gem in West Hollywood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 North HARPER Avenue have any available units?
800 North HARPER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 North HARPER Avenue have?
Some of 800 North HARPER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 North HARPER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 North HARPER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 North HARPER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 North HARPER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 800 North HARPER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 North HARPER Avenue offers parking.
Does 800 North HARPER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 North HARPER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 North HARPER Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 North HARPER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 North HARPER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 North HARPER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 North HARPER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 North HARPER Avenue has units with dishwashers.

