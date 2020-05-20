800 North HARPER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Newly designed two-story Modern Contemporary Residence centrally located in West Hollywood between trendy Melrose Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd. This stunning home features soaring ceilings, large windows, sumptuous indoor/outdoor living, dining on the ground floor, along with a fully equipped gourmet eat-in kitchen and powder room. The kitchen is fully equipped with top of the line appliances, dish/cook/glassware and utensils. Washer/Dryer is conveniently located in the 2 car garage. Off the main level is an expansive lush patio with BBQ, dining for 8 and outdoor sectional with fireplace coffee table for your maximum enjoyment and relaxed dinners and entertainment on warm evenings. Upstairs opens to a family room, three bedrooms/baths with luxurious beds and linens. Cable TV, DVD and surround sound throughout. A true sophisticated, modern gem in West Hollywood.