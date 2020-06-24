Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
800 East 27TH Street
Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:35 PM
800 East 27TH Street
800 East 27th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
800 East 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA
Amenities
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pool
Well maintained 3 Bed +1.5 Bath single house. A Minute away from USC and Downtown LA. Walking distance elementary school. Central Heating/AC,New carpet,Newly painted. Easy access FWY 110.10
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 800 East 27TH Street have any available units?
800 East 27TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 800 East 27TH Street have?
Some of 800 East 27TH Street's amenities include pool, air conditioning, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 800 East 27TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 East 27TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 East 27TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 East 27TH Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 800 East 27TH Street offer parking?
No, 800 East 27TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 800 East 27TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 East 27TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 East 27TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 East 27TH Street has a pool.
Does 800 East 27TH Street have accessible units?
No, 800 East 27TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 East 27TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 East 27TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
