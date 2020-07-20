7931 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Mid-City West
Located minutes from the Grove, restaurants, studios and more is this lovely upstairs unit has a spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances. Available April 15th for your move in. Pet friendly. Parking is on the street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
