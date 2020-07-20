All apartments in Los Angeles
7931 BLACKBURN Avenue

7931 Blackburn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7931 Blackburn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located minutes from the Grove, restaurants, studios and more is this lovely upstairs unit has a spacious kitchen with upgraded appliances. Available April 15th for your move in. Pet friendly. Parking is on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have any available units?
7931 BLACKBURN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have?
Some of 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7931 BLACKBURN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7931 BLACKBURN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
