7923 Ventura Canyon Ave

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85233680b1 ---- The Village Apartments has large bright stunning units, designed with granite counter tops, a large balcony, stainless steel appliances (includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher) laminate floors, ceramic tile (bathroom, kitchen). Central air, Large closets, washer and dryer in unit, recess lights, private balcony, gated underground, intercom entry, tranquil courtyard. Key Features: -Spacious Unit -Air Conditioning/Heat -Recess Lighting -Huge Closets -In-unit Laundry -Parking -Stove/Oven -Microwave -Balcony -Fridge/Dishwasher and more! Cats allowed with an additional $200 deposit and dogs with an a $300 deposit. Nearby locations are elementary school, high school and colleges, Universal Studios (Theme Park) Gibson Amphitheater, Shopping Malls, Walmart, Metro Line and other stations,Recreation Center, Nearby Hospital, Kaiser Permanente. This building is a smoking free building! Professionally managed by Statewide Enterprises, Inc. (A rated by the Better Business Bureau). -Listed security deposit is on approved credit . -6 or 12 month lease - Six month lease available with $200 monthly surcharge . The rent, deposit, concession and terms listed in this ad are only valid for the actual date that this ad was initially posted.