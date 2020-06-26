All apartments in Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7923 Ventura Canyon Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

7923 Ventura Canyon Ave

7923 Ventura Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7923 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91402
Panorama City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85233680b1 ---- The Village Apartments has large bright stunning units, designed with granite counter tops, a large balcony, stainless steel appliances (includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher) laminate floors, ceramic tile (bathroom, kitchen). Central air, Large closets, washer and dryer in unit, recess lights, private balcony, gated underground, intercom entry, tranquil courtyard. Key Features: -Spacious Unit -Air Conditioning/Heat -Recess Lighting -Huge Closets -In-unit Laundry -Parking -Stove/Oven -Microwave -Balcony -Fridge/Dishwasher and more! Cats allowed with an additional $200 deposit and dogs with an a $300 deposit. Nearby locations are elementary school, high school and colleges, Universal Studios (Theme Park) Gibson Amphitheater, Shopping Malls, Walmart, Metro Line and other stations,Recreation Center, Nearby Hospital, Kaiser Permanente. This building is a smoking free building! Professionally managed by Statewide Enterprises, Inc. (A rated by the Better Business Bureau). -Listed security deposit is on approved credit . -6 or 12 month lease - Six month lease available with $200 monthly surcharge . The rent, deposit, concession and terms listed in this ad are only valid for the actual date that this ad was initially posted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have any available units?
7923 Ventura Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have?
Some of 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7923 Ventura Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have a pool?
No, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7923 Ventura Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.

