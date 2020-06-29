Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 788 South Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
788 South Grand Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
788 South Grand Avenue
788 South Grand Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Downtown Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
788 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have any available units?
788 South Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 788 South Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
788 South Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 South Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 South Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 South Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 South Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College