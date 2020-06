Amenities

Turn key home in a great neighborhood of Panorama City. This home has 4 bedrooms and two full bathrooms with a den that you can use as an additional bedroom or whatever you please. Completely renovated inside with a large enough yard to enjoy with family and friends. Carport included for parking space and plenty of room on the street for additional parking. Hurry, this home won't last!