Spacious three bedroom one and half bath house plus an additional bonus room with open beam ceilings is a must see! This home features tasteful updates in both the kitchen and bathrooms. A large living room with new carpet is provided along with a brick fireplace perfect for entertaining. This home has central a/c as well as heat. An oven, cook-top, microwave, dishwasher are all provided for the tenants use. Kitchen also has bar seating area. Detached two car garage as well as driveway parking. Drought tolerant back yard for easy upkeep. No Smoking. Minimum one year lease and gardener is paid by owner. Owners will allow pets under 35lbs with an additional deposit of $250 depending on the breed.



For more information please contact our office at (818) 629-1779



(RLNE2529165)