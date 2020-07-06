7800 Sunset Blvd.

7800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Hollywood Hills West
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Furnished studio apt near Sunset/Highland in Hollywood available. Own bathroom, own entrance, efficiency kitchenette, patio, all paid utilities, wifi, air conditioner, cable tv, parking, cleaning service. Laundromat 5 minutes away.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
