7800 Sunset Blvd.
Last updated August 27 2019 at 8:54 AM

7800 Sunset Blvd

7800 W Sunset Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

7800 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
parking
internet access
Furnished studio apt near Sunset/Highland in Hollywood available. Own bathroom, own entrance, efficiency kitchenette, patio, all paid utilities, wifi, air conditioner, cable tv, parking, cleaning service. Laundromat 5 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7800 Sunset Blvd have any available units?
7800 Sunset Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7800 Sunset Blvd have?
Some of 7800 Sunset Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7800 Sunset Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7800 Sunset Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7800 Sunset Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7800 Sunset Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7800 Sunset Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7800 Sunset Blvd offers parking.
Does 7800 Sunset Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7800 Sunset Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7800 Sunset Blvd have a pool?
No, 7800 Sunset Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7800 Sunset Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7800 Sunset Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7800 Sunset Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7800 Sunset Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

