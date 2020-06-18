7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub

Private Hollywood Hills Contemporary Retreat. Lush greenery in a woodsy park like setting surrounds this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath + Den home. The stunning property features a large open living and dining area with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and golden Maple hardwood flooring throughout. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and caesar stone counters. The master suite includes a huge closet, walk-in shower, separate bath and dual vanities. Gorgeous pool and spa with flagstone patios designed for the ideal California lifestyle. Enjoy your morning coffee on the lovely patio off the kitchen. Pet Friendly. This home is unfurnished and available immediately.