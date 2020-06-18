All apartments in Los Angeles
7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive

7727 Woodrow Wilson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7727 Woodrow Wilson Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
hot tub
Private Hollywood Hills Contemporary Retreat. Lush greenery in a woodsy park like setting surrounds this spacious 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath + Den home. The stunning property features a large open living and dining area with high vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and golden Maple hardwood flooring throughout. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and caesar stone counters. The master suite includes a huge closet, walk-in shower, separate bath and dual vanities. Gorgeous pool and spa with flagstone patios designed for the ideal California lifestyle. Enjoy your morning coffee on the lovely patio off the kitchen. Pet Friendly. This home is unfurnished and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have any available units?
7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have?
Some of 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers parking.
Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive has a pool.
Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 WOODROW WILSON Drive has units with dishwashers.
