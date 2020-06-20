All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7701 Beeman Ave

7701 Beeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7701 Beeman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605
North Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful light and bright 3BR + 2BA + Pool on quiet tree lined street! - Wonderful light and bright 3BR + 2BA + Pool on quiet tree lined street!
Great Home in a popular area of North Hollywood! This home is freshly painted throughout and has a light and bright open floor plan. Spacious living room, with nice fireplace and dining area right off huge Eat In Family style kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stove/oven, dishwasher, and plenty of cabinet space. Ceramic tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Living areas have brand new carpets, plus Ceiling fans, new blinds and ample storage. Sliding glass doors lead to carefree backyard with sparkling pool. Two car garage with washer/dryer hookup. Gardener and pool service included. Close to shopping, eateries, and Walking distance to Bellaire Ave. Park.

House Amenities
Pool
Fireplace
Central A/C
Granite Countertops
Oven, Stove, Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Carpet/Tile Flooring
2 Car Garage

Property Professionally leased by LRS
Deposit based on OAC
Small pet will be considered with additional deposit
For more information or to schedule a viewing Please contact:
Michelle Meriaux Tel/Text 818.451.6333 REMichelleSells@aol.com
REALTOR SFR | DRE # 01800230
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE4619586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7701 Beeman Ave have any available units?
7701 Beeman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7701 Beeman Ave have?
Some of 7701 Beeman Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7701 Beeman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7701 Beeman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7701 Beeman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7701 Beeman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7701 Beeman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7701 Beeman Ave does offer parking.
Does 7701 Beeman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7701 Beeman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7701 Beeman Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7701 Beeman Ave has a pool.
Does 7701 Beeman Ave have accessible units?
No, 7701 Beeman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7701 Beeman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7701 Beeman Ave has units with dishwashers.
