Last updated March 19 2019

7700 85th Street

7700 West 85th Street
Location

7700 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
For Lease in Playa Del Rey! Charming home in a highly desirable area of Playa Del Rey only a mile away from the Ocean. This home features 3 Bedroom & 3.5 Bathroom. Full sized Master bedroom with recently upgraded bathroom. Spacious living room with fireplace in the center plus family room with vaulted ceilings. Lager kitchen with center island with stainless steel appliances & an adjacent formal dinning room. Large backyard with deck and lots of green grassy areas. Attached two car garage. Front of home has a great curb appeal with over 80' foot frontage and traditional style architecture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7700 85th Street have any available units?
7700 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7700 85th Street have?
Some of 7700 85th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7700 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7700 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7700 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 7700 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7700 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 7700 85th Street offers parking.
Does 7700 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7700 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7700 85th Street have a pool?
No, 7700 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7700 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 7700 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7700 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7700 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
