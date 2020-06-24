7634 Bothwell Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first one to enjoy it. Brand New 2 floors high ceilings house. Beautiful 800sft 1 bed 1.5 bath home with open concept. Brand new top of the line appliances (dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, microwave, and more). Brand New Kitchen with quartz countertops. Brand New bathroom and shower with double sinks. Brand New beautiful tile and laminate wood floors. Brand new AC/Heater (one on each floor) and recessed lighting. Large Master bedroom on the 2nd floor with huge walk in closet. Brand new washer and dryer are included, cute front and private backyard with gated entrance. Neighborhood is quiet and family oriented. Close to schools mall and shopping centers.

Small pets are allowed with additional nonrefundable $250 pet deposit - please contact us for more information. Anyone over the age of 18 who will be living in the house needs to complete a rental application.

$50 for water trash gas and sewer bill will be added to rent amount



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26547



(RLNE4720827)