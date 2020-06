Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

1500 SQ FT RETAIL SPACE IN RESEDA! SUPER DEAL! - Property Id: 184235



PROPERTY FEATURES

1,500 SF retail unit in a well patronize Strip

Center

Unit features great visibility on heavily trafficked street

Large on site parking

Monument and building signage available

Prime Reseda location at the Reseda and Saticoy Intersection

Convenient access to a variety of public

transit options

Close to Reseda Park and Recreation Center

Over 15 public and private schools in the area

Growing area with multiple new residential

apartment complexes under construction

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184235

Property Id 184235



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829910)