760 W. Redondo beach B

Dont Miss out on these spacious 800 through 900 sqr ft 1 and 2 BD, apartments conveniently located on 760 W Redondo Blvd close to 110 Fwy , Where you can find everything you need; Schools, restaurants, and only 20 minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units had been Upgraded and offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with appliances Gas Stove , Dishwasher, (range w/ oven, garbage disposal) New Blinds Covered in new plank flooring, !! Secure, gated and cover assigned parking is included! The property has a 1 onsite laundry room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE FREE! We are a dog friendly community ( Registration may apply please ask ) . Residents are responsible for a portion of utilities These beautiful units will not last, so ACT NOW!!! Dont forget to ask about our move in special CALL OR EMAIL NOW!!!! (424) 271- 2005 NOTE: In Order to have a tour the unit Appointment is required As we know you will love this location and unit, please come prepared, bring the following: 1) Copies of ID 2) Fully Completed Application (We will provide to you) 3) Proof Of Income ( 2- Month of Check Stubs or two month of bank statement ) 4) credit check of 45.00 per application in the form of a cashiers check or money order made out to PSS 5- A holding Deposit of to made out to Mashcole property Manager to hold the unit for 72 HRS ( call now for detail ).

