Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
760 W. Redondo beach B
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:56 AM

760 W. Redondo beach B

760 West Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

760 West Redondo Beach Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90247
Harbor Gateway North

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Dont Miss out on these spacious 800 through 900 sqr ft 1 and 2 BD, apartments conveniently located on 760 W Redondo Blvd close to 110 Fwy , Where you can find everything you need; Schools, restaurants, and only 20 minutes away from the Del Amo Mall. All units had been Upgraded and offer new beautiful kitchen cabinets with appliances Gas Stove , Dishwasher, (range w/ oven, garbage disposal) New Blinds Covered in new plank flooring, !! Secure, gated and cover assigned parking is included! The property has a 1 onsite laundry room facilities, maintenance services and is SMOKE FREE! We are a dog friendly community ( Registration may apply please ask ) . Residents are responsible for a portion of utilities These beautiful units will not last, so ACT NOW!!! Dont forget to ask about our move in special CALL OR EMAIL NOW!!!! (424) 271- 2005 NOTE: In Order to have a tour the unit Appointment is required As we know you will love this location and unit, please come prepared, bring the following: 1) Copies of ID 2) Fully Completed Application (We will provide to you) 3) Proof Of Income ( 2- Month of Check Stubs or two month of bank statement ) 4) credit check of 45.00 per application in the form of a cashiers check or money order made out to PSS 5- A holding Deposit of to made out to Mashcole property Manager to hold the unit for 72 HRS ( call now for detail ).
.

Parking: Assigned
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/gardena-2-bed-2-bath/6297/

IT490312 - IT49MC6297

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 W. Redondo beach B have any available units?
760 W. Redondo beach B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 760 W. Redondo beach B have?
Some of 760 W. Redondo beach B's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 W. Redondo beach B currently offering any rent specials?
760 W. Redondo beach B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 W. Redondo beach B pet-friendly?
No, 760 W. Redondo beach B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 760 W. Redondo beach B offer parking?
Yes, 760 W. Redondo beach B offers parking.
Does 760 W. Redondo beach B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 W. Redondo beach B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 W. Redondo beach B have a pool?
No, 760 W. Redondo beach B does not have a pool.
Does 760 W. Redondo beach B have accessible units?
No, 760 W. Redondo beach B does not have accessible units.
Does 760 W. Redondo beach B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 W. Redondo beach B has units with dishwashers.
