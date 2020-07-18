All apartments in Los Angeles
7560 LOLINA Lane
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM

7560 LOLINA Lane

7560 W Lolina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7560 W Lolina Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
New Price, New Look?restoration now complete! Designed by renowned architect Ed Fickett, this meticulously redone mid-century, post and beam is located in the coveted Nichols Canyon "Colony". Features include 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, circular drive, new terrazzo floors, new top of the line kitchen with island open to the huge great room with high vaulted ceilings and walls of glass. Lush tropical landscape, large patio areas, built-in BBQ and newly renovated pool/spa highlight the very private backyard. A special architectural gem!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7560 LOLINA Lane have any available units?
7560 LOLINA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7560 LOLINA Lane have?
Some of 7560 LOLINA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7560 LOLINA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7560 LOLINA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7560 LOLINA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7560 LOLINA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7560 LOLINA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7560 LOLINA Lane offers parking.
Does 7560 LOLINA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7560 LOLINA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7560 LOLINA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7560 LOLINA Lane has a pool.
Does 7560 LOLINA Lane have accessible units?
No, 7560 LOLINA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7560 LOLINA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7560 LOLINA Lane has units with dishwashers.
