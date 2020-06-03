All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:03 PM

7551 Jordan Ave. 205

7551 Jordan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7551 Jordan Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for immediate occupancy, MUST SEE 3bed3bath Newer Condo under $2,600 Woodland Hills/West Hills, Warner Center Adjacent - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath unit features bright and spacious floorgrouds, unit was recently fully upgraded with newly installed carpet in bedrooms and freshly painted throughout. Condo in conveniently located on 3rd floor of condominium complex, A MUST SEE! includes washer and dryer hookups!! Water and Trash included

Contact Information: Leasing Agent Carlos 747-250-6000 text or call

Condo Features:
-Granite Countertops in Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Raised Panel Maple Cabinets in Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Tile Flooring In Kitchen and Bathrooms
-Newly installed hardwood flooring in living room and dinning are
-Newly installed carpet in bedrooms
-Freshly painted
-Spacious Walk-In Closet in Master bedroom
-Central Heating & Air Conditioning
-Spacious Closets and Cabinets
-Recessed Lighting
-Private Patio
-Controlled Access
-Full Size Washer & Dryer hook ups
-Water & Trash included

Jordan Condominiums are conveniently located minutes to the Westfield Mall, Warner Center and to the 101/118 freeways. With close proximity to the MTA Orange Line, this condo offers a great option to easily commute to work. HOA fees which include water and trash are paid by the owner.

-Must have excellent credit, score of over 620
-Must make 2.5 times the rental rate per household income
-Minimum 12 month lease
-$40.00 application fee per adult
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

No Additional Deposits for Pets
Monthly Pet Premium Applies $100.00 per dog (up to 1 dog allowed)
Dogs/Cats under 35 pounds. Breed Restrictions Apply.

*$1000 DEPOSIT WITH EXCELLENT CREDIT & INCOME
Contact: Carlos Garcia, Leasing Agent
Phone: 747-250-6000 (text preferred for faster response, calls ok)

CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT|PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|

CHECKLIST REQUIREMENTS for EACH APPLICANT
[ ] |PLEASE READ BEFORE MAKING AN APPOINTMENT|

[1] CURRENTLY EMPLOYED: Must have current paystub showing Year to Date earnings from a local company within LA County.

[1a] IF Self-Employed or Freelance you are REQUIRED to submit your MOST RECENT tax return and 12 months bank statements. There are no exceptions; taxes must be for the current tax year and bank statements MUST be submitted.

[2] NO CO-SIGNER , applicants must be credit qualified and have current proof of income to submit an application without the assistance or support of a co-signer. NO, there is no way around this and no exceptions.

[3]Current State Identification or State Drivers license and a social security number is required to submit an application.

[4] INCOME QUALIFICATION: Must make 2.5x the rent and have proof of income.

[5] CREDIT QUALIFICATION: Credit Fico Score contributes to the approval/denial decision/

[6] APPOINTMENT CONFIRMATION: Please confirm that you meet the requirements above.

[7] $1000.00 DEPOSIT REQUIREMENTS: Credit FICO must be 700+

*Letters of employment are not acceptable for "Proof of Income Documentation".
*Letters of landlords are not acceptable for "Proof of Rental History"
*Reference Letters from friends, co workers, past employers are not acceptable for Proof of Income/Rental History.

CALL OR TEXT WHEN YOU ARE ON THE WAY 747-250-6000

(RLNE5428727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

