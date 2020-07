Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with quality upgrades throughout. Welcome home to an open floor plan with soaring ceilings, large family room and a fully equipped kitchen with expansive counter tops and wall to wall custom cabinetry. This home features central air/heat, crown molding, private gated driveway, washer/dryer and all new paint throughout. Enjoy the charming backyard with several fruit trees, covered patio and has perfect space for entertaining guests.