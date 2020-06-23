All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

744 North ALTA VISTA

744 N Alta Vista Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

744 N Alta Vista Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Renovated single level Spanish style 3 BR, 2 Ba. home. House has a formal dining room and separate large breakfast area of of gas appliance kitchen. French doors in living room lead to large private patio area. This property has a rear two bedroom house that is leased separately and shares a large rear area. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter in kitchen tile floors in kitchen and both bathrooms, automatic sprinkler system on front lawn. Laundry room in house with stacked washer/dryer. Walkable to Melrose Avenue shope and transportation and close to The Grove, The Beverly Center and new retail on La Brea Avenue

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 North ALTA VISTA have any available units?
744 North ALTA VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 North ALTA VISTA have?
Some of 744 North ALTA VISTA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 North ALTA VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
744 North ALTA VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 North ALTA VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 744 North ALTA VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 744 North ALTA VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 744 North ALTA VISTA offers parking.
Does 744 North ALTA VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 North ALTA VISTA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 North ALTA VISTA have a pool?
No, 744 North ALTA VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 744 North ALTA VISTA have accessible units?
No, 744 North ALTA VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 744 North ALTA VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 North ALTA VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
