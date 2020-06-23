744 North ALTA VISTA

Amenities

Renovated single level Spanish style 3 BR, 2 Ba. home. House has a formal dining room and separate large breakfast area of of gas appliance kitchen. French doors in living room lead to large private patio area. This property has a rear two bedroom house that is leased separately and shares a large rear area. Hardwood floors throughout, granite counter in kitchen tile floors in kitchen and both bathrooms, automatic sprinkler system on front lawn. Laundry room in house with stacked washer/dryer. Walkable to Melrose Avenue shope and transportation and close to The Grove, The Beverly Center and new retail on La Brea Avenue