Los Angeles, CA
744 AMOROSO Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

744 AMOROSO Place

744 Amoroso Place · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Venice
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

744 Amoroso Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sweet 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom jewel on Amoroso Place! This upper unit is in a well-maintained and well-managed 3-unit building. On a beautiful tree-lined walk street, you enter the living room via staircase at the rear of the building. Greeted by a large set of floor to ceiling windows, the main living space is light, bright and unique for the area. Here you'll find the central fireplace and kitchenette with sink and refrigerator. Plenty of closet space throughout and coin operated laundry in the garage. Great vibes inside and out in the heart of Venice. Bask in the sun and have some fun at the beach, Abbot Kinney, Rose Avenue, Main Street and all that this lively city has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 AMOROSO Place have any available units?
744 AMOROSO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 744 AMOROSO Place currently offering any rent specials?
744 AMOROSO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 AMOROSO Place pet-friendly?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place offer parking?
Yes, 744 AMOROSO Place offers parking.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place have a pool?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place does not have a pool.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place have accessible units?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 744 AMOROSO Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 744 AMOROSO Place does not have units with air conditioning.
