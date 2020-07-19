744 AMOROSO Place

Amenities

Sweet 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom jewel on Amoroso Place! This upper unit is in a well-maintained and well-managed 3-unit building. On a beautiful tree-lined walk street, you enter the living room via staircase at the rear of the building. Greeted by a large set of floor to ceiling windows, the main living space is light, bright and unique for the area. Here you'll find the central fireplace and kitchenette with sink and refrigerator. Plenty of closet space throughout and coin operated laundry in the garage. Great vibes inside and out in the heart of Venice. Bask in the sun and have some fun at the beach, Abbot Kinney, Rose Avenue, Main Street and all that this lively city has to offer!