Los Angeles, CA
7437 W 82nd Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

7437 W 82nd Street

7437 West 82nd Street
Los Angeles
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7437 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Perfect for family and entertaining this spacious, bright & sunny home is focused around its centerpiece kitchen, dining & living space; vaulted/slat ceilings & gorgeous oak plank flooring run throughout the main floor; great room leads to custom-designed renewable Brazilian hardwood deck w/lush garden area & veritable orchard; chef-designed kitchen features 5’x7’ butcher block wood & marble island with 1 of 3 kitchen sinks, 20-bottle wine fridge w/plenty of seating and storage; chrome, double-door/glass commercial Traulson industrial-grade refrigerator, professional chef’s rack & commercial-grade 6-burner gas stove with 1 of 3 ovens. Two additional stacked Dacor ovens, Sub-Zero built in freezer drawers w/ice maker, warming station plus a classic fireclay apron sink inside sunny 7’ bay window; Travertine marble countertops & plenty of storage space. Kitchen opens to great room w/built-in bookshelves, window bench & hidden cedar storage w/large open dining area w/fireplace; main floor has 2 bdrooms in separate wing with full bath; other bedroom/office has en suite full bath, sliding french doors to deck & backyard; private & spacious master bdr upstairs w/full ba and walk-in closet; backyard urban garden has white nectarine, lemon, lime & apple trees, 2 large above-ground vegetable/herb/flower gardens; low maintenance front yard features 5 raised planters for herbs, vegetables, flowers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7437 W 82nd Street have any available units?
7437 W 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7437 W 82nd Street have?
Some of 7437 W 82nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7437 W 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
7437 W 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7437 W 82nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 7437 W 82nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7437 W 82nd Street offer parking?
No, 7437 W 82nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 7437 W 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7437 W 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7437 W 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 7437 W 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 7437 W 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 7437 W 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7437 W 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7437 W 82nd Street has units with dishwashers.
