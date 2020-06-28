7437 W 82nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Perfect for family and entertaining this spacious, bright & sunny home is focused around its centerpiece kitchen, dining & living space; vaulted/slat ceilings & gorgeous oak plank flooring run throughout the main floor; great room leads to custom-designed renewable Brazilian hardwood deck w/lush garden area & veritable orchard; chef-designed kitchen features 5’x7’ butcher block wood & marble island with 1 of 3 kitchen sinks, 20-bottle wine fridge w/plenty of seating and storage; chrome, double-door/glass commercial Traulson industrial-grade refrigerator, professional chef’s rack & commercial-grade 6-burner gas stove with 1 of 3 ovens. Two additional stacked Dacor ovens, Sub-Zero built in freezer drawers w/ice maker, warming station plus a classic fireclay apron sink inside sunny 7’ bay window; Travertine marble countertops & plenty of storage space. Kitchen opens to great room w/built-in bookshelves, window bench & hidden cedar storage w/large open dining area w/fireplace; main floor has 2 bdrooms in separate wing with full bath; other bedroom/office has en suite full bath, sliding french doors to deck & backyard; private & spacious master bdr upstairs w/full ba and walk-in closet; backyard urban garden has white nectarine, lemon, lime & apple trees, 2 large above-ground vegetable/herb/flower gardens; low maintenance front yard features 5 raised planters for herbs, vegetables, flowers.