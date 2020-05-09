7425 N Clybourn Ave

Amenities

garage range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Unit, Located in Sun Valley -

Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms unit, Located in Sun Valley.

The unit has fresh paint, spacious bedroom with nice size closet. Kitchen comes with stove, tile floors and a lot of cupboard space. One car Garage



Great location minutes away from freeway 5, Public transportation

Located near BobHope airport, Fryways, shopping center and more. Must see.



This property is move in ready!!



Offered by LRS Realty and Management.



Apply online at www.LRSRM.com



For more information call Lorena Escobar at 818 792-0894

Realtor BRE #01216798



"We are an equal housing provider and follow all fair housing laws"



(RLNE4994853)