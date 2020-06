Amenities

Gorgeous New Home Lake balboa location! Brand new 2014 construction, Light and bright home perfect for a family. Formal dining room with fireplace, 9 ft. ceilings, a large kitchen and skylights throughout to complete this wonderful home. New CENTRAL AC/ Heater unit. 2 car Garage. First month rent plus a **MINIMUM** of 1 month Security Deposit Required for move in depending upon income and credit. Pets OK with Additional Deposit. Furnished and Unfurnished options available.