Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

7308 Sausalito Ave

7308 Sausalito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7308 Sausalito Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled First Time Rental - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single Story Pool Home - Freshly remodeled and ready to call home. This is a first time rental - 4 bedrooms, 2 baths single story home located in a quiet neighborhood. Brand new kitchen and hard surface flooring through out. Attached 2 car garage. Rear yard has patio cover and in ground swimming pool. Gardener and Pool Service is included in the rent. Close to shopping and schools. Well behaved pet will be considered. No smoking. Renters insurance will be required.

(RLNE5033205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Sausalito Ave have any available units?
7308 Sausalito Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Sausalito Ave have?
Some of 7308 Sausalito Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Sausalito Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Sausalito Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Sausalito Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7308 Sausalito Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7308 Sausalito Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Sausalito Ave offers parking.
Does 7308 Sausalito Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Sausalito Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Sausalito Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7308 Sausalito Ave has a pool.
Does 7308 Sausalito Ave have accessible units?
No, 7308 Sausalito Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Sausalito Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Sausalito Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
