All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 727 North BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
727 North BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

727 North BEVERLY GLEN

727 North Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

727 North Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
media room
Magnificent wooden gates and 12 car motor court welcome you to this stunning estate in Lower Bel-Air. Completed in 2018, this house has since been harmoniously expanded and upgraded with areas for entertaining, relaxing and playing. The upgrades include a redesigned master bedroom and junior suite with custom closets, a state of the art A/V upgrade with 7 hi-def TVs, a new media room with warm wood finishes, a new outdoor entertaining area with custom dual fire pits and built in seating for 50 people as well as a playground for the kids. 2 add'l BDR and 5.5 BA complete the living area while custom remote control blackout curtains ensure full privacy in the bedrooms. For the entertainer, chefs kitchen and spacious dining area boast expansive canyon views accentuated by the sleek infinity pool set amidst lush landscaping. This property combines modern convenience with traditional comfort to create the perfect urban retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 16 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
727 North BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 727 North BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 North BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
727 North BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 North BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN has a pool.
Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 727 North BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 North BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College