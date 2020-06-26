727 North BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Magnificent wooden gates and 12 car motor court welcome you to this stunning estate in Lower Bel-Air. Completed in 2018, this house has since been harmoniously expanded and upgraded with areas for entertaining, relaxing and playing. The upgrades include a redesigned master bedroom and junior suite with custom closets, a state of the art A/V upgrade with 7 hi-def TVs, a new media room with warm wood finishes, a new outdoor entertaining area with custom dual fire pits and built in seating for 50 people as well as a playground for the kids. 2 add'l BDR and 5.5 BA complete the living area while custom remote control blackout curtains ensure full privacy in the bedrooms. For the entertainer, chefs kitchen and spacious dining area boast expansive canyon views accentuated by the sleek infinity pool set amidst lush landscaping. This property combines modern convenience with traditional comfort to create the perfect urban retreat.