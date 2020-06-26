7240 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities
This Beautifully Remodeled Modern Design 3-Bed 2-Bath Home has All the Bells and Whistles! Welcoming You in Through the Contemporary Front Door, You Will Find a Grand Curved Fireplace, and a Large Sliding Door That Leads to The Covered Outdoor Patio Area. The Kitchen Sets the Standard With Bar Seating, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Quartz Countertops. The Master Bedroom Has A Stunning Private Bath With Rain Shower. The Home Features Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C & Heat with a Nest Smart Thermostat, a Full-Sized 2-Car Garage with Direct Access, A large Driveway for Additional Parking, a Laundry Room Inside, a Large Orange Tree in Front and Olive Tree in the Backyard. First Time Home renters and Those Looking to Accommodate Their Growing Family Will Appreciate Being Close to Some of the Best Schools in the Valley.
This Beautifully Remodeled Modern Design 3-Bed 2-Bath Home has All the Bells and Whistles! Welcoming You in Through the Contemporary Front Door, You Will Find a Grand Curved Fireplace, and a Large Sliding Door That Leads to The Covered Outdoor Patio Area. The Kitchen Sets the Standard With Bar Seating, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Quartz Countertops. The Master Bedroom Has A Stunning Private Bath With Rain Shower. The Home Features Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C & Heat with a Nest Smart Thermostat, a Full-Sized 2-Car Garage with Direct Access, A large Driveway for Additional Parking, a Laundry Room Inside, a Large Orange Tree in Front and Olive Tree in the Backyard. First Time Home Buyers and Those Looking to Accommodate Their Growing Family Will Appreciate Being Close to Some of the Best Schools in the Valley.