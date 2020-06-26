7240 Vanalden Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This Beautifully Remodeled Modern Design 3-Bed 2-Bath Home has All the Bells and Whistles! Welcoming You in Through the Contemporary Front Door, You Will Find a Grand Curved Fireplace, and a Large Sliding Door That Leads to The Covered Outdoor Patio Area. The Kitchen Sets the Standard With Bar Seating, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Quartz Countertops. The Master Bedroom Has A Stunning Private Bath With Rain Shower. The Home Features Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C & Heat with a Nest Smart Thermostat, a Full-Sized 2-Car Garage with Direct Access, A large Driveway for Additional Parking, a Laundry Room Inside, a Large Orange Tree in Front and Olive Tree in the Backyard. First Time Home renters and Those Looking to Accommodate Their Growing Family Will Appreciate Being Close to Some of the Best Schools in the Valley.

