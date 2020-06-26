All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7240 Vanalden Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7240 Vanalden Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

7240 Vanalden Avenue

7240 Vanalden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7240 Vanalden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This Beautifully Remodeled Modern Design 3-Bed 2-Bath Home has All the Bells and Whistles! Welcoming You in Through the Contemporary Front Door, You Will Find a Grand Curved Fireplace, and a Large Sliding Door That Leads to The Covered Outdoor Patio Area. The Kitchen Sets the Standard With Bar Seating, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Quartz Countertops. The Master Bedroom Has A Stunning Private Bath With Rain Shower. The Home Features Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C & Heat with a Nest Smart Thermostat, a Full-Sized 2-Car Garage with Direct Access, A large Driveway for Additional Parking, a Laundry Room Inside, a Large Orange Tree in Front and Olive Tree in the Backyard. First Time Home renters and Those Looking to Accommodate Their Growing Family Will Appreciate Being Close to Some of the Best Schools in the Valley.
This Beautifully Remodeled Modern Design 3-Bed 2-Bath Home has All the Bells and Whistles! Welcoming You in Through the Contemporary Front Door, You Will Find a Grand Curved Fireplace, and a Large Sliding Door That Leads to The Covered Outdoor Patio Area. The Kitchen Sets the Standard With Bar Seating, Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, and Quartz Countertops. The Master Bedroom Has A Stunning Private Bath With Rain Shower. The Home Features Wood Floors, Recessed Lighting, Central A/C & Heat with a Nest Smart Thermostat, a Full-Sized 2-Car Garage with Direct Access, A large Driveway for Additional Parking, a Laundry Room Inside, a Large Orange Tree in Front and Olive Tree in the Backyard. First Time Home Buyers and Those Looking to Accommodate Their Growing Family Will Appreciate Being Close to Some of the Best Schools in the Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have any available units?
7240 Vanalden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have?
Some of 7240 Vanalden Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7240 Vanalden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7240 Vanalden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7240 Vanalden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7240 Vanalden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7240 Vanalden Avenue offers parking.
Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7240 Vanalden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7240 Vanalden Avenue has a pool.
Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 7240 Vanalden Avenue has accessible units.
Does 7240 Vanalden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7240 Vanalden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College