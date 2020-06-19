All apartments in Los Angeles
721 Harper Ave

721 North Harper Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

721 North Harper Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and renovated 2+1 is an upper unit with large balconies located in the amazing Melrose/ La Cienega area in West Los Angeles. Here are some of the amenities:

- Large balcony with access from each bedroom
- Plenty of light
- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
- Renovated kitchen with new sink and tile
- New tile floors in kitchen and restroom
- Stove and refrigerator
- Lots of closet space
- Off street parking space for one (1)
- Washer/Dryer in Unit

The apartment is close to The Grove, Beverly Center, West Hollywood and Cedars Sinai.Price is $2900 per month. One year minimum. Will consider pet with deposit. Call to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Harper Ave have any available units?
721 Harper Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Harper Ave have?
Some of 721 Harper Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Harper Ave currently offering any rent specials?
721 Harper Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Harper Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Harper Ave is pet friendly.
Does 721 Harper Ave offer parking?
Yes, 721 Harper Ave offers parking.
Does 721 Harper Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Harper Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Harper Ave have a pool?
No, 721 Harper Ave does not have a pool.
Does 721 Harper Ave have accessible units?
No, 721 Harper Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Harper Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Harper Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

