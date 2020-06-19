721 Harper Ave

Amenities

This lovely and renovated 2+1 is an upper unit with large balconies located in the amazing Melrose/ La Cienega area in West Los Angeles. Here are some of the amenities:



- Large balcony with access from each bedroom

- Plenty of light

- Beautiful hardwood floors throughout

- Renovated kitchen with new sink and tile

- New tile floors in kitchen and restroom

- Stove and refrigerator

- Lots of closet space

- Off street parking space for one (1)

- Washer/Dryer in Unit



The apartment is close to The Grove, Beverly Center, West Hollywood and Cedars Sinai.Price is $2900 per month. One year minimum. Will consider pet with deposit. Call to see.