7207 South La Cienega Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 3-bath unit (two baths are 3/4, stand in showers with frameless glass doors) are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall. The walkability score of this property is 68, so most errands or food is a brisk walk away. The kitchen includes white cabinets, grey quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors are of beautiful wood laminate, excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled and stand up showers have frameless glass. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a Smart home and supports with energy savings. Every unit includes a balcony, for relaxation. Most importantly, a two-car garage is included with a video flood lamp above it making the unit secure and convenient. There is also street parking, which is free and requires no permit, making additional parking easy. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal and security in mind so arriving home can be pleasant and safe. There are coded walk-in gates for entry and coded electronic car entry gate. This property is designed more like a compound making it very unique, secure, and private and priced to rent fast! Please email us at team@bauhaus.la or call 310-850-4139 to set up a showing.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7205-7213-1-2-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa-unit-7205-1-2/29edb1a8-d3fa-4c4b-8fb3-1f7a50d9cb29



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4549585)