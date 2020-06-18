All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
7207 South La Cienega Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7207 South La Cienega Boulevard

7207 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7207 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful, brand new 3-bedroom and 3-bath unit (two baths are 3/4, stand in showers with frameless glass doors) are centrally located near LAX/Westchester, Culver City, The Forum/new Rams Stadium, and the Westfield Mall. The walkability score of this property is 68, so most errands or food is a brisk walk away. The kitchen includes white cabinets, grey quartz countertops, a marble mosaic backsplash, stainless stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The floors are of beautiful wood laminate, excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit comes with its own washer and dryer; no need to go to the neighborhood laundry mat. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled and stand up showers have frameless glass. Modern AC system with a NEST thermostat makes this a Smart home and supports with energy savings. Every unit includes a balcony, for relaxation. Most importantly, a two-car garage is included with a video flood lamp above it making the unit secure and convenient. There is also street parking, which is free and requires no permit, making additional parking easy. The exterior has been designed with curb appeal and security in mind so arriving home can be pleasant and safe. There are coded walk-in gates for entry and coded electronic car entry gate. This property is designed more like a compound making it very unique, secure, and private and priced to rent fast! Please email us at team@bauhaus.la or call 310-850-4139 to set up a showing.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7205-7213-1-2-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa-unit-7205-1-2/29edb1a8-d3fa-4c4b-8fb3-1f7a50d9cb29

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4549585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
7207 South La Cienega Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7207 South La Cienega Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7207 South La Cienega Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
