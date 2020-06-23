719 CRESTMOORE Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This private front unit of a contemporary style duplex has been updated with the utmost care and attention to style & design, includes 2 floors & 1,400 sq ft of sun lit breezy rooms on a lush tranquil street in the coveted Coeur D'Alene district, quiet but still less than a block from bustling Abbott Kinney.Open plan livingroom with fireplace looks out to stone patio and beautifully landscaped front yard, bedroom/office also on this floor and full bath and large reachin closet. Stainless steel appliances+glass tile kitchen w/ separate pantry closet w/ custom shelving. Upstairs features master bedroom w/ large walking closet, custom cabinetry and lovely south facing balcony, 2nd bedroom also has a large balcony and large walkin closet w/ custom builtins, all custom master bath features dark wood cabinetry, shower & over sized soaking tub, and it's own west facing balcony with frosted glass french doors and ocean breezes. Private garage, plus 2 parking spaces and washer and dryer.