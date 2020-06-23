All apartments in Los Angeles
719 CRESTMOORE Place
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

719 CRESTMOORE Place

719 Crestmoore Place · No Longer Available
Location

719 Crestmoore Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This private front unit of a contemporary style duplex has been updated with the utmost care and attention to style & design, includes 2 floors & 1,400 sq ft of sun lit breezy rooms on a lush tranquil street in the coveted Coeur D'Alene district, quiet but still less than a block from bustling Abbott Kinney.Open plan livingroom with fireplace looks out to stone patio and beautifully landscaped front yard, bedroom/office also on this floor and full bath and large reachin closet. Stainless steel appliances+glass tile kitchen w/ separate pantry closet w/ custom shelving. Upstairs features master bedroom w/ large walking closet, custom cabinetry and lovely south facing balcony, 2nd bedroom also has a large balcony and large walkin closet w/ custom builtins, all custom master bath features dark wood cabinetry, shower & over sized soaking tub, and it's own west facing balcony with frosted glass french doors and ocean breezes. Private garage, plus 2 parking spaces and washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have any available units?
719 CRESTMOORE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have?
Some of 719 CRESTMOORE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 CRESTMOORE Place currently offering any rent specials?
719 CRESTMOORE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 CRESTMOORE Place pet-friendly?
No, 719 CRESTMOORE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place offer parking?
Yes, 719 CRESTMOORE Place offers parking.
Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 CRESTMOORE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have a pool?
No, 719 CRESTMOORE Place does not have a pool.
Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have accessible units?
No, 719 CRESTMOORE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 719 CRESTMOORE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 CRESTMOORE Place has units with dishwashers.
