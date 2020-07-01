717 South BRISTOL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful sun drench mid-century home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths. The home features a formal living room with fireplace, family/room den and dinning area. The large kitchen will host informal meals, offering direct access to the attached garage. The Beautiful master suite overlooks the pool and Brentwood Country Club. All bedrooms are spacious, and light. Close to Brentwood and San Vicente Village as well as Montana Ave offering an array of trendy shops and eateries. A great family home for those who love to feel part of a community, and enjoy one of LA's most sought after neighborhoods!