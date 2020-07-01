All apartments in Los Angeles
717 South BRISTOL Avenue

717 South Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 South Bristol Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful sun drench mid-century home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 baths. The home features a formal living room with fireplace, family/room den and dinning area. The large kitchen will host informal meals, offering direct access to the attached garage. The Beautiful master suite overlooks the pool and Brentwood Country Club. All bedrooms are spacious, and light. Close to Brentwood and San Vicente Village as well as Montana Ave offering an array of trendy shops and eateries. A great family home for those who love to feel part of a community, and enjoy one of LA's most sought after neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have any available units?
717 South BRISTOL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have?
Some of 717 South BRISTOL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 South BRISTOL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
717 South BRISTOL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 South BRISTOL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue offers parking.
Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue has a pool.
Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 717 South BRISTOL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 South BRISTOL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

