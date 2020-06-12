All apartments in Los Angeles
7134 Yarmouth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7134 Yarmouth Avenue

7134 N Yarmouth Ave
Location

7134 N Yarmouth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
garage
This delightful home has 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms. This house has a fresh new coat of paint throughout, new flooring in all bedrooms and new ceiling fans. With two restrooms there is plenty of room for all. The garage has also been converted and makes for a perfect playroom, office, or den. The beautiful LARGE backyard has plenty of room to entertain or for kids to play. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this property has quick access to shopping, restaurants, and close to CSUN! We can't wait for you to see your future home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have any available units?
7134 Yarmouth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 7134 Yarmouth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7134 Yarmouth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7134 Yarmouth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have a pool?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7134 Yarmouth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7134 Yarmouth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
