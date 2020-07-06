All apartments in Los Angeles
711 Arroyo Ave -B
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

711 Arroyo Ave -B

711 Arroyo St · No Longer Available
Location

711 Arroyo St, Los Angeles, CA 91340
Pacoima

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f300425029 ----
Now available!! This end-unit offers 2 built-in offices, bathroom, large entry door, heater, 3-phase power, 220V outlet., reserved parking spaces, after-hours security gate. Applicant must check with city of San Fernando for business requirements prior to applying. Minimum one year lease, no CAM charges. Tenant responsible for power and gas utilities. Call Valleywide Leasing for additional requirements and to schedule a viewing at (818) 471-4272. . To apply please visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease

2 Built Offices
220 V Outlet
3 Phase Power
Bathroom
End Unit
Reserved Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have any available units?
711 Arroyo Ave -B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 711 Arroyo Ave -B currently offering any rent specials?
711 Arroyo Ave -B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Arroyo Ave -B pet-friendly?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B offer parking?
Yes, 711 Arroyo Ave -B offers parking.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have a pool?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B does not have a pool.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have accessible units?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Arroyo Ave -B have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Arroyo Ave -B does not have units with air conditioning.

