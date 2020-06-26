7101 South La Cienega Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit has its own washer and dryer in the unit making it very convenient. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. This property also comes with 2 parking spots (1 - one car garage and 1 - tandem open space) enough to fit one standard and one compact car. This home is conveniently located near LAX, Westchester, Playa Vista, the beach, El Segundo, and major freeways. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, fast food, and Starbucks. The unit comes unfurnished, staging in photos is for showing purposes only.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7101-7103-1-2-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa-unit-7101-1-2/b51a22bc-15c3-416f-abc2-dd31d698bd5d



No Pets Allowed



