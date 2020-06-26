All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

7101 South La Cienega Boulevard

7101 South La Cienega Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7101 South La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy the comfort of fresh and modern style at our recently constructed 3 bedroom/2 bath upstairs unit. The kitchen boasts modern white cabinets, quartz countertops, and mosaic tile backsplash. The floors of beautiful wood laminate span throughout the house excluding the laundry room and bathrooms which are tiled. This unit has its own washer and dryer in the unit making it very convenient. The bathrooms feature the same modern shaker-style cabinetry as the kitchen, and the showers are fully tiled. This property also comes with 2 parking spots (1 - one car garage and 1 - tandem open space) enough to fit one standard and one compact car. This home is conveniently located near LAX, Westchester, Playa Vista, the beach, El Segundo, and major freeways. Walking distance to groceries, restaurants, fast food, and Starbucks. The unit comes unfurnished, staging in photos is for showing purposes only.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/7101-7103-1-2-s-la-cienega-blvd-los-angeles-ca-90045-usa-unit-7101-1-2/b51a22bc-15c3-416f-abc2-dd31d698bd5d

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4951696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have any available units?
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have?
Some of 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
7101 South La Cienega Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard offers parking.
Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have a pool?
No, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 South La Cienega Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
