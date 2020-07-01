710 BOCCACCIO Avenue

Amenities

Fab Cottage in Venice near Abbott Kinney, Venice Boulevard, and the Beach. Designer furnished with thought provoking Art. A Super Hideaway for one or two people, bicycles included for a quick spin to the beach! Flexible availability for one month, a year's lease or anything in between. Special Request on timing? Call Listing Agent ~ Flexible. Very private, with deck for sunbathing, BBQ, meditation, dinner parties, and snoozing. Sweet, quiet residential street in Venice, just steps away from all the restaurants, shopping, and clubs on Abbott Kinney. Truly a prime spot! All utilities included, Washer & Dryer inside the Cottage, Hi-Speed Internet, Cable TV with Netflix, Big Flatscreen TV, King Size Bed, AC/Heat, Cook's Kitchen, all you could ask for. Lots of air and outdoor space for you to enjoy Venice! This place can't be beat!