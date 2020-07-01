All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
710 BOCCACCIO Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

710 BOCCACCIO Avenue

710 Boccaccio Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

710 Boccaccio Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
air conditioning
bocce court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
bocce court
bbq/grill
internet access
Fab Cottage in Venice near Abbott Kinney, Venice Boulevard, and the Beach. Designer furnished with thought provoking Art. A Super Hideaway for one or two people, bicycles included for a quick spin to the beach! Flexible availability for one month, a year's lease or anything in between. Special Request on timing? Call Listing Agent ~ Flexible. Very private, with deck for sunbathing, BBQ, meditation, dinner parties, and snoozing. Sweet, quiet residential street in Venice, just steps away from all the restaurants, shopping, and clubs on Abbott Kinney. Truly a prime spot! All utilities included, Washer & Dryer inside the Cottage, Hi-Speed Internet, Cable TV with Netflix, Big Flatscreen TV, King Size Bed, AC/Heat, Cook's Kitchen, all you could ask for. Lots of air and outdoor space for you to enjoy Venice! This place can't be beat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have any available units?
710 BOCCACCIO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have?
Some of 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 BOCCACCIO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College