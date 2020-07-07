All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
7062 HAWTHORN Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

7062 HAWTHORN Avenue

7062 Hawthorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7062 Hawthorn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
Stunning 2-story penthouse loft with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in a modern and secured building on a quiet street in the heart of Hollywood, walking distance to the Hollywood & Highland red line and tons of great restaurants, entertainment, fitness centers, and Runyon Canyon. This location can't be beat ! The unit has over 1,100 sf of living space on 2 levels (master upstairs, second bedroom downstairs) with soaring 18' ceilings and natural lights from oversized windows. Fabulous kitchen with high end appliances and large center island. Central heat & air, private balcony with views of the Hollywood Sign & Downtown, 2 side by side parking and ample guest spots, in unit laundry, gas fireplace, automated roller blinds and tons of closet space. Unique and rare offering !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have any available units?
7062 HAWTHORN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have?
Some of 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7062 HAWTHORN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue offers parking.
Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have a pool?
No, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7062 HAWTHORN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College