7062 HAWTHORN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking

Stunning 2-story penthouse loft with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Located in a modern and secured building on a quiet street in the heart of Hollywood, walking distance to the Hollywood & Highland red line and tons of great restaurants, entertainment, fitness centers, and Runyon Canyon. This location can't be beat ! The unit has over 1,100 sf of living space on 2 levels (master upstairs, second bedroom downstairs) with soaring 18' ceilings and natural lights from oversized windows. Fabulous kitchen with high end appliances and large center island. Central heat & air, private balcony with views of the Hollywood Sign & Downtown, 2 side by side parking and ample guest spots, in unit laundry, gas fireplace, automated roller blinds and tons of closet space. Unique and rare offering !