7039 Worster Ave

7039 Wortser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91605 North Hollywood
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Spacious Home in Prime Location North Hollywood - Property Id: 170420
Spacious Home 3 Beds 2 Baths Great Location near School Wood Flooring Granite Counter tops Fireplace Big Backyard 2 car Garage Central AC/Heat Washer Dryer Hook Stove & Dishwasher small pet ok with additional deposit
818 376 9102 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/170420 Property Id 170420
(RLNE5374731)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
