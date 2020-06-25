All apartments in Los Angeles
7029 Yolanda Avenue

7029 Yolanda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7029 Yolanda Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this gorgeous light and bright upgraded three bedroom home features new laminate flooring throughout, new dual paned windows, a separate living room and family room, ceiling fan, two newly updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and recessed lighting. The updated kitchen has faux granite countertops, newly refaced cabinetry, and includes a refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy the outdoors in the front low maintenance drought tolerant yard and private backyard with patio overhang. Expansive driveway (no garage). Clean and move-in ready. Make it your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have any available units?
7029 Yolanda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have?
Some of 7029 Yolanda Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7029 Yolanda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7029 Yolanda Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7029 Yolanda Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7029 Yolanda Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue offer parking?
No, 7029 Yolanda Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7029 Yolanda Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have a pool?
No, 7029 Yolanda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7029 Yolanda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7029 Yolanda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7029 Yolanda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
