7029 Yolanda Avenue

Welcome to this gorgeous light and bright upgraded three bedroom home features new laminate flooring throughout, new dual paned windows, a separate living room and family room, ceiling fan, two newly updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and recessed lighting. The updated kitchen has faux granite countertops, newly refaced cabinetry, and includes a refrigerator. Washer and Dryer included. Enjoy the outdoors in the front low maintenance drought tolerant yard and private backyard with patio overhang. Expansive driveway (no garage). Clean and move-in ready. Make it your home today!