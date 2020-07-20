6957 TROLLEYWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Astonishing ocean views from this split-level penthouse situated right in the "Jungle" of Playa del Rey. Desirable layout with 2 bedrooms on bottom level and master suite on top w/ en-suite bathroom, high-ceilings, and walk-in closet. Enjoy gazing at the ocean with family and friends from your kitchen, living, and dining room all on one level opening up to the sprawling patio over-looking the coastline. Completely remodeled w/ hardwood floors, SS appliances, washer/dryer inside, and 2 parking spots. Close to downtown Playa w/ shops, restaurants, parks and the lagoon!