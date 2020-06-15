All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 681 Shatto 210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
681 Shatto 210
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

681 Shatto 210

681 Shatto Place · (818) 430-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

681 Shatto Place, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Renovated Studios in Koreatown! - Property Id: 57874

Look & Lease! Ask about our Move in Special! Beautifully Reimagined 1920's architecture, Retro/Modern renovations, with soaring 10ft tall ceilings, Lots of windows, Spacious Room, Walk in Closet with organizational shelves & hotel style bathroom. So Much Character!
Located in Prime Koreatown / Downtown adjacent and is perfect for anyone looking to live in the heart of L.A. Southwestern Law School, several restaurants, Starbucks, etc., are all located just one block from this apartment building. Looking for environmental friendly transportation? The Metro Station is also just one block away! This apartment is move in ready...but it won't last long! Please call or text to schedule a visit and reserve it today!

**Pictures might be of actual unit or similar unit in Building**

TEXT 818-430-7117 to confirm your showing appointment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/57874
Property Id 57874

(RLNE5673646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 681 Shatto 210 have any available units?
681 Shatto 210 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 681 Shatto 210 have?
Some of 681 Shatto 210's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 681 Shatto 210 currently offering any rent specials?
681 Shatto 210 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 681 Shatto 210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 681 Shatto 210 is pet friendly.
Does 681 Shatto 210 offer parking?
No, 681 Shatto 210 does not offer parking.
Does 681 Shatto 210 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 681 Shatto 210 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 681 Shatto 210 have a pool?
No, 681 Shatto 210 does not have a pool.
Does 681 Shatto 210 have accessible units?
No, 681 Shatto 210 does not have accessible units.
Does 681 Shatto 210 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 681 Shatto 210 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 681 Shatto 210?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity