Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

The old saying goes, "there are three things that matter in real estate: location, location, location". And when it comes to 6747 Gill Way I say, "check, check, check". In addition to meeting the most important criteria in real estate, Gill Way's newer construction makes the process of enjoying your new home turn-key. Enjoy the privacy and security of this gated community with it's peaceful views, open concept floor plan, large private patio complete with fountain and outdoor kitchen, en suite bedrooms with walk- in closets and a soaring master suite. All these elements effortlessly combine to make life at 6747 Gill Way a true inspiration.