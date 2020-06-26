All apartments in Los Angeles
6747 GILL Way

6747 Gill Way · No Longer Available
Location

6747 Gill Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
The old saying goes, "there are three things that matter in real estate: location, location, location". And when it comes to 6747 Gill Way I say, "check, check, check". In addition to meeting the most important criteria in real estate, Gill Way's newer construction makes the process of enjoying your new home turn-key. Enjoy the privacy and security of this gated community with it's peaceful views, open concept floor plan, large private patio complete with fountain and outdoor kitchen, en suite bedrooms with walk- in closets and a soaring master suite. All these elements effortlessly combine to make life at 6747 Gill Way a true inspiration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 GILL Way have any available units?
6747 GILL Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6747 GILL Way currently offering any rent specials?
6747 GILL Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 GILL Way pet-friendly?
No, 6747 GILL Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6747 GILL Way offer parking?
Yes, 6747 GILL Way offers parking.
Does 6747 GILL Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6747 GILL Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 GILL Way have a pool?
No, 6747 GILL Way does not have a pool.
Does 6747 GILL Way have accessible units?
No, 6747 GILL Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 GILL Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 GILL Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6747 GILL Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6747 GILL Way does not have units with air conditioning.
