Los Angeles, CA
673 W 15th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

673 W 15th St

673 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Central San Pedro
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

673 West 15th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Unfurnished single family home located in the Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot as nearby shops and eateries are within walking distance and you can be even more efficient on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. Inside, the home features beautiful hardwood floors all throughout and gas-operated heating and ceiling fans for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists for custom tiled counters and wooden cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are cozy and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, an in-unit dryer is provided. No pets allowed on the property but its still negotiable.

Please note that the basement is not for tenant's use.

Walk score: 86
Bike score: 84

Nearby parks:
Alma Park, 22nd Street Park and San Pedro Plaza Park

Nearby Schools:
San Pedro Senior High School - 0.42 miles, 6/10
Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 5/10
Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.45 miles, 5/10
Richard Henry Dana Middle School - 0.16 miles, 2/10

Bus lines:
205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
550 Metro Express Line - 0.2 miles
246 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4713212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 W 15th St have any available units?
673 W 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 W 15th St have?
Some of 673 W 15th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
673 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 W 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 673 W 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 673 W 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 673 W 15th St offers parking.
Does 673 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 673 W 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 673 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 673 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 673 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 673 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 673 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
