673 W 15th St

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities garage

Unfurnished single family home located in the Central San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage. With excellent walk and bike scores, this location is rated as very walkable. This means that most errands can be accomplished on foot as nearby shops and eateries are within walking distance and you can be even more efficient on a bike thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes. Inside, the home features beautiful hardwood floors all throughout and gas-operated heating and ceiling fans for climate control. The lovely kitchen consists for custom tiled counters and wooden cabinetry for storage. The bedrooms are cozy and well-lit thanks to large windows that allow ample sunlight to enter. For your laundry needs, an in-unit dryer is provided. No pets allowed on the property but its still negotiable.



Please note that the basement is not for tenant's use.



Walk score: 86

Bike score: 84



Nearby parks:

Alma Park, 22nd Street Park and San Pedro Plaza Park



Nearby Schools:

San Pedro Senior High School - 0.42 miles, 6/10

Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.35 miles, 5/10

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.45 miles, 5/10

Richard Henry Dana Middle School - 0.16 miles, 2/10



Bus lines:

205 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

550 Metro Express Line - 0.2 miles

246 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4713212)